23 blighted properties demolished as part of ‘Clean Up Columbus’ campaign

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many houses and buildings in Columbus are gone as Codes and Inspections continue its million-dollar project against blight.
According to John Hudgison, director of Columbus Inspections and Codes, more than 23 properties have been demolished in a months’ time span and there are still more to go.
There were more than 200 buildings on the demolition list when Hudgison went to Columbus City Council for the proposition. These include former businesses, trailer parks, and houses that have been vacant for years.
"When we go back to Council, we would like to show some progress photos and say this is the first batch of houses we took. This is what it looked like at first and how it looks now. We've cleared the sights and moved on and now we're asking for additional money to draw down that million dollars," said Hudgison.
Hudgison said after properties are demolished, the city puts a lean on that property before anything can be built in its place. The next proposal before city council will be October 8.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.