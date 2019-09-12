Columbus man pleads not guilty to attempted child molestation, kidnapping charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man charged accused of kidnapping and sex crimes involving minors appeared in court Wednesday.
Cantrell Clark pleaded not guilty to charges of criminal attempt child molestation, criminal attempt aggravated sodomy, and kidnapping.
Columbus police say a 12-year-old boy was in his neighborhood, riding a bike when he stopped to adjust the chain on the bike. That’s when investigators say Clark grabbed the child and took him behind an abandoned building.
Investigators allege Clark then tried to perform a sex act. Police say the child was able to get away.
Months, later police say the same child spotted Clark in his neighborhood again. Clark was eventually arrested.
No bond was set, and the case will go to Superior Court.
