Former Columbus mayor to be honored at organization’s Impact Award Dinner

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The 2019 Impact Award Dinner is recognizing a face familiar to many in the city of Columbus for her work with the children of the community.
The Columbus Community Center will honor former Columbus mayor Teresa Tomlinson at dinner for her work heading up the Crime Prevention Grant.
The organization works with youth with after-school programs and the funds raised from this dinner will help them in doing that.
Organizers say that since they are a nonprofit, donations and commitment is how they take care of the children in the community.
Their goal is to raise $15,000 with this event.
The dinner is Tuesday, Sept. 17 at the Green Island Country Club. The social hour begins at 6:30 p.m. with dinner to follow at 7:00 p.m.
Tickets to the dinner are $75 and can be purchased at 3952 Steam Mill Rd. or by calling (706) 685-0553.
