LaGrange police investigating late night armed robbery on Snelson St.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in LaGrange are currently investigating a late night armed robbery that occurred on Snelson St.
Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Dix St. in reference to the armed robbery in the 500 block of Snelson St.
The victim reported he was walking when he was approached by a man in a gray or silver sedan. The man in the vehicle then pulled out two guns and demanded the victim hand over his backpack.
The suspect took the victim’s backpack before driving off. The contents of the backpack are unknown at this time.
This armed robbery is still under investigation at this time.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call LaGrange police at (706) 883-2603.
