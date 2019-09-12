MCSD responds to Cobb Co. arrest of former teacher

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A former teacher with the Muscogee County School District has been placed under arrest in Cobb County on multiple sex crime charges.
According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Dominique Evans was arrested on Sept. 10 on charges of solicitation of sodomy and obscene telephone calls to a minor.
Representatives with the Muscogee County School District released a statement saying Evans was employed as a teacher with the District during the 2018-2019 school year.
Evans resigned in May 2019 saying he intended to relocate.
The District also says that on Aug. 23, 2019, they were notified of rumors alleging inappropriate contact between Evans and a student during the spring semester of the 2018-2019 school year. These allegations were immediately reported to the Muscogee County Division of Family and Children Services and the Columbus Police Department.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.