Military Matters: Columbus car dealership team with House of Heroes to aid military widow

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Dozens of employees with a Columbus car dealership took some time away from work to help the widow of a military veteran.
Instead of cutting prices on cars, workers from a Columbus auto group cut wood and things they need to build something new for a Columbus woman.
Over the course of three days, 90 employees of Sons Chevrolet Cadillac volunteered to work with non-profit House of Heroes for the first time, doing repairs and renovations at the home of Mrs. Lillie Austin, the widow of veteran PFC Isaac Austin Jr., who passed away.
“We were looking for a charity to get involved in, something meaningful to give back to the community, as well as involve our employees. It was one thing to donate money, but it’s another to give your time and all your associates to come together, work on a project, so House of Heroes was a perfect fit for our organization," Sons Chevrolet owner Hank Phillips said.
Alongside a House of Heroes project manager, these car dealership employees used hammers, nail guns, and other tools to do several jobs at her home: rebuild a privacy fence and deck and handrails for the military widow, who’s husband won the sharpshooter medal with the Army in the 1960s.
The owner of Sons Chevrolet said they did yard clean up for her earlier in the week and that it has been so rewarding to meet the recipient and see her reaction to the improvements.
“We met Mrs. Lillie - fantastic, an amazing and very strong woman and has just been very gracious in the time we’ve been here, outstanding," Phillips added.
They ended the work week with a special flag ceremony Thursday at Sons Chevrolet on Manchester Expressway in Columbus, to honor PFC Austin and Mrs. Lillie.
