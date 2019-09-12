Opelika 17-year-old reported missing after not arriving to meeting location with friends

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Police in Opelika are searching for a missing 17-year-old after she never arrived to where she was supposed to be meeting her friends.
Emalee Stringfellow was last seen on Sept. 11 at 11:45 p.m. leaving her residence on North 19th Place driving a silver 2008 Dodge Avenger.
Stringfellow was supposed to be meeting her friends at Tiger Town, but never arrived.
She was last seen wearing a tan t-shirt, black shorts and gray tennis shoes.
She is 5′4″ and weighs approximately 130 pounds.
Anyone with information on Stringfellow’s whereabouts is asked to contact Opelika police at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.
