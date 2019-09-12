Unrelenting Heat + Watching the Tropics

We continue to watch a developing disturbance in the Bahamas that has a high chance of becoming a tropical system over the next couple of days. The question is: where will it go? Most of the computer models have been indicating a weaker storm with a track into the Gulf of Mexico, but now some models suggest the system could be stronger, following a similar path to Dorian along the East Coast. If the storm manages to move into the Gulf, periods of wet weather and cloudy skies would help knock our temperatures down some here in the Valley late weekend into early next week. But, if the system moved alongside the East Coast, our weather would remain hot and dry—again. For now, we’ve got a chance of rain in the forecast, but we will have to fine-tune that in the days ahead once this potential system actually develops. In the meantime, stay cool!