Watching the Tropics!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will see a hot and dry end to the week for Friday with a mostly sunny sky and highs again climbing into the mid 90s. Look for an increase in moisture on Saturday which may bring a few showers or storms to the area, but most will end up staying dry. Our temperatures may come down a few degrees, but most will still stay in the 90s. In the tropics, we're watching another area of disturbed weather off the East Coast that will influence our weather in a big way for the Sunday through Wednesday time-frame. If it takes a track into the Gulf, it may bring us increased chances for rain and cooler temperatures during the end of the weekend and first part of next week. If it develops into a stronger system and moves up the East Coast, it may bring drier conditions and hot temperatures back around here. It appears once the system moves out, we will end next week and start next weekend on a dry note with temperatures just at or above average. We'll be fine-tuning the track of the system in the coming days!