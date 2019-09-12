Where were you? People in Chattahoochee Valley remember where they were on 9/11

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - People in the Chattahoochee Valley are remembering the lives lost 18-years ago in the 9/11 attacks.
They say they remember exactly what they were doing when it all happened.
All the lives lost, from the employees to first responders, marked a day that changed the country forever.
Almost 3,000 people died on September 11, 2001, including 343 first responders and 71 New York police officers in the World Trade Center.
People are reflecting on what happened, whether they were at work, school, or on the ride home, everyone who was old enough to remember can’t forget.
“I was actually on 13th Street headed across the 13th Street vidock, and a buddy of mine called me on my cell phone which was a bag phone. I was headed to work at a furniture store in Phenix City,” said Kevin Pierce.
“On 9/11, I was in Redwood California, going from California to New York,” said Tommie Wilson.
“I was in the ninth grade when it happened. We were just sitting in the gym. We were kind of on lock down. Our teachers didn’t want us to do anything,” said Raven Cromey.
Captain Shaun Sadler with Columbus Fire & EMS said it was his first year as a first responder when it happened, and he remembers that day all too well, thinking about his fellow firefighters and medics.
“I Went home and was watching the news. I saw the plane had hit the tower. Immediate thoughts were I was thinking about the firemen that were going into the fire, how high up the fire was, and how hard it would be to get to the fire to save anybody,”said Sadler.
Sadler said it’s times like this when the community shows extra appreciation for first responders.
“People realize that we do what we do and we put our lives on the line everyday when we come to work. We get fire calls and go into sticky situations and we might not go home and see our families the next day,”said Sadler.
They say it’s important that the younger generations learn about what happened and what this meant for the country.
“As I’m older, I understand how bad it was and how it affected New York and I feel like at that time, we as a country came together more,”said Cromey.
