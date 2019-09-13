Auburn Tigers to get new football performance center

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Board of Trustees has given its blessing to a new football performance center for the Auburn Tigers.
Friday, the board has authorized the university to begin developing “scale and scope” of the project as well as to start the process of finding an architect.
“We are very appreciative of the Board of Trustees’ approval of a football performance center,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said. “This facility will be a tremendous asset for Auburn and the Auburn football program for many years to come.”
Malzahn tweeted his thanks to the board and the university’s president after the announcement.
In June 2019 a 10-person working group was formed to explore the options of a football performance center, and the benefits associated with repurposing existing football space to better serve the entire student-athlete population.
“Our facility portfolio is among the best in the country, highlighted by the recently constructed Harbert Family Recruiting Center which compliments the indoor practice facility, Lowder Student-Athlete Development Center (academics), and best-in-class dining facility and dormitory," said Auburn Athletics Director Allen Greene. "The proximity of all these amenities to the hub of Auburn Athletics is a tremendous benefit for our student-athletes. The addition of a football performance center is important to the long-term success of our football program and clears a path for us to make additional facility enhancements which will have a department-wide impact.”
The facility will be paid for by athletic department and donor funds.
“We are grateful for those who have stepped up in support of our vision of a state-of-the-art football performance center,” Greene said. “Moving forward, we are confident the Auburn Family will continue to respond to make this project a reality.”
