CMN Miracle Radiothon underway at Piedmont Columbus Regional

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Radio stations in Columbus are doing their part to help sick children across the Chattahoochee Valley.
Thursday marked another year for the Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Miracle Radiothon. Proceeds from the two-day event will benefit CMN and the Children’s Hospital at Piedmont Columbus Regional.
"We would not do what we do every single day for our kids, our tiniest most valuable patients, if it wasn't from donations from our community and donations. So, please call in,” said Jessie Brown with Piedmont Columbus Regional.
Proceeds will also go toward purchasing a new ambulance for children. To donate, call 706-320-8888.
