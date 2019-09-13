Columbus police release surveillance photos of two fraud suspects

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two fraud suspects.
Police both women are wanted in connection to several incidents of fraudulent activity across Columbus and the surrounding area.
One of the women pictured can be seen with a tattoo of a flower on her hand and the other has a tattoo on her chest.
Police have not confirmed if the incidents each woman is wanted for are connected to each other.
Anyone with information on their identities is asked to contact Columbus police at (706) 225-4381.
