Columbus police searching for runaway teen last seen on Rollins Way

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Department and the Department of Family and Children Services are asking the public for assistance locating a runaway teen.
Jesseanah Jones, 16, was last seen Sept. 6 on Rollins Way. She was wearing a black tank top and white shorts. Her hair was in a ponytail.
Jesseanah is between 5’2” and 5’4” in height and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449 or 706-653-3400.
