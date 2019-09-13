Mostly Dry & Hot Weather This Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Going into the weekend, rain coverage will come up a bit - around 20% on Saturday and around 10% on Sunday. Both days should feature some hot temperatures with low to mid 90s area-wide. If we had to pinpoint one area that may see a better chance of rain than anywhere else, I think it would be places along/northwest of I-85 on Saturday evening and into Saturday night. Most spots will stay warm and dry. The tropical system we have had our eye on off the Atlantic coast appears that it will stay east of us - this will mean a continued hot forecast for Monday and Tuesday with mid to upper 90s for highs and mostly sunny skies. The rain coverage should increase a bit by the middle of next week with some moisture increasing across the area from the east, but most will stay dry with highs in the upper 80s & lower 90s. We'll keep an eye on any changes we may have to to make in the long-range.