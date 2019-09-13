Parent, retired MCSD educator react to arrest of former Rainey-McCullers teacher in Cobb Co.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A school teacher who used to work in Columbus has been arrested in Cobb County for allegedly having inappropriate behavior with a student after leaving the Muscogee County School District several months ago.
Dominique Evans was employed with MCSD during the 2018-2019 school year at Rainey McCullers School of the Arts.
“You have ethics that you have to follow when you’re a teacher and there are lines that should not be crossed,” said Kathy Tanner, a retired Muscogee County teacher.
Evans resigned from MCSD in May and moved to the Cobb County School District.
That’s where Evans was arrested and charged on Tuesday with solicitation of sodomy and obscene telephone calls to a minor.
Tanner said she doesn’t want incidents like this to tarnish her beloved profession.
“I’m disappointed for Muscogee County that he will be named a former Muscogee County School District teacher, because the teachers in the Muscogee County School District are awesome. We love our students. We work hard for our students,” said Tanner.
Mercedes Parham, MCSD communications director, sent a press release saying Evans resigned from his job back in May and they were notified last month by a student of the alleged inappropriate contact between Evans and another student during the spring semester.
The school district said those allegations have been reported to the Muscogee County Division of Family and Children Services and Columbus police.
Evans, however, has not been charged with a crime in Muscogee County.
“It’s really sad," said one MCSD parent. “It’s really a shame. I mean we count on our school system to help our kids learn different facts and to find out, in some instances, that teachers take advantage of their authority is just really sad."
“It’s crazy because we drop our kids off to these teachers and it’s their responsibility. We trust these teachers and when we hear something like that, it’s just scary because we don’t know what’s going on when we drop off our kids at school. We just hear the stories they tell us and that’s it,”said MCSD parent Noah Flores.
Tanner said although she was a teacher herself, she also has a teenage daughter and understands both roles.
“I do know that teachers do give out their cell numbers and things, math teachers especially, because math can be very hard to get help with. But I would be monitoring those conversations,”said Tanner
