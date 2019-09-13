Phenix City woman gets surprise from House of Heroes

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Phenix City woman got a big surprise from House of Heroes on Thursday.
About 90 employees from a local car dealership teamed up with House of Heroes to do some much-needed repair work to her home.
Lily Austin screamed when she saw the finished product, which included handrails, a privacy fence, and a beautiful deck, courtesy of Sons Chevrolet and Cadillac of Columbus.
Lily Austin in the widow of Private First Class Isaac Austin Jr.
House of Heroes honors elderly or disabled military and public safety veterans by providing repairs and improvements to their home at no cost.
