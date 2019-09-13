St. James CME Church in Columbus hosts ‘Heal our Land’ community vigil and rally

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A church in Columbus held an event Thursday night to shed light on the community versus violence and bad news.
St. James CME Church hosted its Heal our Land Community Vigil and Rally on the RiverWalk.
City leaders and the whole community were invited to come out for a night of fellowship and prayer for the community. Attendees brought lawn chairs as they listened to leaders such as Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson talk about underlying problems and ways to stop violence.
St. James Pastor Lavisha Williams said she’s only been in Columbus a short period of time and is shocked by the violence.
"In the three years I’ve been here, the violence has escalated to an all-time high, and we just want to make sure that our brothers and sisters of every persuasion understand that violence is no respecter of persons,’ said Williams. “We want to make sure that we get the message across that we are here for you."
This is the first year the church has hosted the event. Williams said enough mothers have cried and enough fathers and children have died.
