Trailer released for new faith-based film, ‘My Brother’s Keeper’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Makers of a new faith-based movie, filmed entirely in the Chattahoochee Valley, released its trailer on Thursday.
The award-winning executive producers of “God’s Not Dead” and the writer of “A Question of Faith,” will being the new film, “My Brother’s Keeper” to theaters in early 2020. The film depicts a compelling drama about a decorated war veteran’s struggle with his faith and PTSD.
The film as been in production in the Columbus area since 2018.
View trailer below:
