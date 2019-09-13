Tricky Forecast Thanks to the Tropics!

We are watching that area closely, and expect the now disorganized area of showers and storms to become Tropical Storm Humberto over the next 24 hours. Though originally it looked like this storm could make its way toward the Gulf of Mexico, a trajectory up the East Coast looks more probable. Though it looks like Humberto would be a much weaker storm, similar to Dorian this storm would put us on the east side of the circulation, keeping us very hot and mainly dry in the days ahead. For now, we’re keeping rain chances to around 10-20% through Monday, and will fine-tune those as we get a better hold on the forecast for the storm. The evolution of Humberto and its eventual path will determine our forecast for the next week, so stay tuned.