Fort Benning to become home to a new U.S. ICE training facility

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - A new training facility is coming to Fort Benning, and with it, more people and an on-base expansion will follow suit.
The facility will be used by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees.
According to an acquisition form News Leader 9 obtained from the Federal Business Opportunities website, U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement will be building a training facility to expand their special response team program.
The project is expected to add up to 50 new buildings to the base and create hyper-realistic training situations like the ones teams would experience in the field.
Documentation reads it will cost about $1,000,000 to create replicas of Chicago, Ill. and Arizona as well as a “fishbowl” for instructors to view classes from above.
Officials from ICE and the Department of Homeland Security have not yet returned a request for a comment.
An ICE detainment facility is located in Stewart County town of Lumpkin, Ga.
News Leader 9 will continue to follow this project and bring you the latest details as they become available.
