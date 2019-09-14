Lee Co. capital murder trial for murdered taxi cab driver could be wrapping up

Lee Co. capital murder trial for murdered taxi cab driver could be wrapping up
By Alex Jones | September 14, 2019 at 12:36 PM EDT - Updated September 14 at 12:37 PM

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes says the capital murder trial for a man accused of killing a taxi cab driver in 2016 could be reaching its end.

D.A. Hughes says closing arguments could start Monday morning in the case of the death of William Foreman.

The 67-year-old grandfather of 14 was found shot to death on Lee Road 170 on Sept. 1, 2016. The taxi cab he drove was found severely burned on Old Cusseta Rd. on Aug. 30, 2016.

Marquavious Howard is currently standing trial. He is accused of killing the taxi cab driver during a robbery.

Martez Simmons is also charged in this case. It is unknown at this time when he will stand trial.

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.