Lee Co. capital murder trial for murdered taxi cab driver could be wrapping up

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes says the capital murder trial for a man accused of killing a taxi cab driver in 2016 could be reaching its end.
D.A. Hughes says closing arguments could start Monday morning in the case of the death of William Foreman.
Marquavious Howard is currently standing trial. He is accused of killing the taxi cab driver during a robbery.
Martez Simmons is also charged in this case. It is unknown at this time when he will stand trial.
