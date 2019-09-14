Mobile STEAM museum makes stop at Calvary Christian School

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A mobile museum dedicated to STEAM made a stop at a Columbus school today.
The Mobile Ed Productions STEAM Portable Hands-On Museum set up shop at Calvary Christian School.
The interactive museum is focused on science, technology, engineering, art and math, or STEAM.
Kids were able to get hands on learning, all while having fun.
“Any time you can get kids up and moving and engaged in hands-on learning, you’re gonna make connections that help them kind of cement what we’re teaching them in the classrooms,” said Marina Smith with Calvary Christian School.
“We have several activities, many of them fall within either game design, different careers they can go into, for instance, we have a STEAM pinball, which is more than just a regular pinball, you actually have to use math to try and level your score out to get to zero,” said Rick Reed, STEAM Careers.
The mobile museum is part of the RiverCenter on the Road performances, which are curriculum-based, educational assemblies that support the curriculum-connected standards of the school.
