New counseling service becoming available to Columbus community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus community is getting a new addition that wants to give children and teens tools to help with mental health.
Today, the new counseling service was launched by putting an emphasis on anger management and PTSD.
One of the counselors at Columbus Minority Mental Health Coalition describes what all you need to do in order to stop by.
“We merged with Allied Mental Health to become one. We do DUI, we do panic attacks, we do depression, we also do stress management, anger management, PTSD,” said Dr. Delta Outley. “We are here Monday to Friday from 10 until 7 and we’ll be doing evening counseling. We do accept insurance, most insurance.”
You can find Columbus Minority Mental Health Coalition on Macon Rd. in Columbus.
