News Leader 9’s Barbara Gauthier inducted into the Silver Circle

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9′s Barbara Gauthier is being honored by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences as an inductee into the Silver Circle.
The Silver Circle commemorates those have served 25 years in the television industry.
With tonight’s lifetime achievement ceremony, Barbara joins a class of journalism’s finest.
Barbara’s 25 years of television have allowed her to cover the Oklahoma City Bombing, the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta and the terror attacks on 9/11.
Most of all, we are very happy that Barbara’s time in the industry has led her to WTVM and the Chattahoochee Valley!
Congratulations, Barbara!
