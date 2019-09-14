No End In Sight To Summer

Weekend weather is looking great for those outdoor plans, as long as you don't mind the heat! High temps back in the 90s for Saturday & Sunday. Perhaps we see a spotty storm or two this afternoon, but the vast majority of us will stay dry! Rain chances will be hard to come by for Sunday. Hot & dry weather is poised to continue for all of next week, with extreme heat foretasted Monday & Tuesday, as highs soar into the upper 90s. High pressure will continue to keep rain chances non-existent into next weekend, and our temperatures well about normal. No cold fronts in sight.
TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical Storm Humberto will lash the Bahamas over the next couple of days, which will paralyze recovery efforts. Good news is the system won't intensify much until moving away from the Bahamas. Speaking of that, Humberto will make a sharp turn to the ENE on Monday, and could threaten to strike Bermuda at hurricane intensity later next week. In other words, not a threat to the United States.
Meanwhile in the Gulf of Mexico, the upper level low that has been shearing Humberto needs to be watched as it slides towards Texas over the next several days. Sometimes, a slow transition to a tropical storm can occur if there's enough time over hot water. Conditions should be favorable for at least opportunity for that to occur. These "side show Bob" features are more common than you think, as just 2 weeks ago we had Fernand in the Gulf, while Dorian was in the Bahamas!
Out in the deep tropical Atlantic, we're watching two additional tropical disturbances. The first feature in yellow is about 900 miles east of the Lesser Antilles, and is rapidly moving west. Models do not develop this feature, and I don't see any reason to worry about it at this point. The wave behind it is much more robust, and has a better shot at becoming our next named storm, with decent model support. This is no surprise with a fair moist & low shear environment out ahead of it. Too early to speculate if this is a threat to the United States, but I will say this, as we head later into September, it gets harder and harder for these features in the central Atlantic to get into the Gulf.
-Dylan
