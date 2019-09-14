No End In Sight To Summer

Out in the deep tropical Atlantic, we're watching two additional tropical disturbances. The first feature in yellow is about 900 miles east of the Lesser Antilles, and is rapidly moving west. Models do not develop this feature, and I don't see any reason to worry about it at this point. The wave behind it is much more robust, and has a better shot at becoming our next named storm, with decent model support. This is no surprise with a fair moist & low shear environment out ahead of it. Too early to speculate if this is a threat to the United States, but I will say this, as we head later into September, it gets harder and harder for these features in the central Atlantic to get into the Gulf.