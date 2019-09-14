Sports Overtime: Week 4

(WTVM) - Another week of high school football is in the books and Sports Leader 9 has all the highlights, scores and more you need to get caught up.
Week 4′s Game of the Week saw the Hardway Hawks bested by the Carver Tigers by a score of 34-14.
Here are the games Sports Leader 9 covered this week:
- Hardaway (14) at Carver (34)
- Columbus (14) at Westover (44)
- Americus-Sumter (6) at Lee County (49)
- Pacelli (0) at Marion County (47)
- Jordan (27) at Kendrick (28)
- Cross Keys (0) at Callaway (69)
- Sherwood Christian (13) at Calvary Christian (42)
- Shaw (20) at Dougherty (7)
- Harris County (21) at Troup (27)
- Schley County (21) at Spencer (35)
- Prattville (20) at Central (45)
- R.E. Lee (19) at Auburn (14)
- Enterprise (27) at Smiths Station (24)
- Wetumpka (32) at Opelika (33)
- Carver-Birmingham (27) at Russell County (44)
- Greenville (14) at Valley (20)
- Beauregard (21) at Rehobeth (33)
- Beulah (60) at Prattville Christian (6)
- Northside (7) at Cairo (53)
- Calhoun County (58) at Stewart County (18)
- Taylor County (41) at Central-Talbotton (7)
- Flint River (18) at Thomas Jefferson (34)
- Southland (13) at Loganville Christian (0)
- Lanier (13) at Eufaula (18)
- Thorsby (16) at LaFayette (50)
- Autaugaville (6) at Lanett (54)
- Loachapoka (12) at Wadley (34)
- Glenwood (15) at Bessemer Academy (44)
- Lee-Scott (28) at Morgan Academy (20)
- Tuscaloosa Academy (55) at Lakeside (12)
