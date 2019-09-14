Sports Overtime: Week 4

By Alex Jones | September 14, 2019 at 12:53 AM EDT - Updated September 14 at 12:53 AM

(WTVM) - Another week of high school football is in the books and Sports Leader 9 has all the highlights, scores and more you need to get caught up.

Week 4′s Game of the Week saw the Hardway Hawks bested by the Carver Tigers by a score of 34-14.

Here are the games Sports Leader 9 covered this week:

  • Hardaway (14) at Carver (34)
  • Columbus (14) at Westover (44)
  • Americus-Sumter (6) at Lee County (49)
  • Pacelli (0) at Marion County (47)
  • Jordan (27) at Kendrick (28)
  • Cross Keys (0) at Callaway (69)
  • Sherwood Christian (13) at Calvary Christian (42)
  • Shaw (20) at Dougherty (7)
  • Harris County (21) at Troup (27)
  • Schley County (21) at Spencer (35)
  • Prattville (20) at Central (45)
  • R.E. Lee (19) at Auburn (14)
  • Enterprise (27) at Smiths Station (24)
  • Wetumpka (32) at Opelika (33)
  • Carver-Birmingham (27) at Russell County (44)
  • Greenville (14) at Valley (20)
  • Beauregard (21) at Rehobeth (33)
  • Beulah (60) at Prattville Christian (6)
  • Northside (7) at Cairo (53)
  • Calhoun County (58) at Stewart County (18)
  • Taylor County (41) at Central-Talbotton (7)
  • Flint River (18) at Thomas Jefferson (34)
  • Southland (13) at Loganville Christian (0)
  • Lanier (13) at Eufaula (18)
  • Thorsby (16) at LaFayette (50)
  • Autaugaville (6) at Lanett (54)
  • Loachapoka (12) at Wadley (34)
  • Glenwood (15) at Bessemer Academy (44)
  • Lee-Scott (28) at Morgan Academy (20)
  • Tuscaloosa Academy (55) at Lakeside (12)

