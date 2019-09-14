State of Education luncheon happens in Muscogee County

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The State of Education was today in Muscogee County to kick-off the partners of education.
Superintendent Dr. David Lewis said the luncheon allows sponsors and partners to meet up with school officials in several counties to discuss needs and goals.
He said the goal is to showcase what schools need and how partners can help.
“Well, the fact is that it does take everybody to improve education quality in our area," Dr. Lewis said, "as we hear from our speaker this morning. There are so many needs for our students, whether they come from poverty or mental health, those issues all play into the schools.”
This is the 33rd year officials from Muscogee County, Marion County, Harris County and Chattahoochee County, as well as Alabama schools, like Russell County and Phenix City Schools were in attendance for this event.
