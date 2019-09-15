Bowlero in Columbus hosts youth leadership bowling tournament for area kids

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Children participated in a leadership bowling tournament Sunday at Bowlero in Columbus.
The tournament is held every three months and Sunday’s tournament was the first one of the season. Organizers say it’s a way to score a strike with children in the local community.
“To watch them go from not being able to get a ball down the lane to getting strikes, and when they get their first strikes, it’s amazing because they’re just as excited like they have won the lottery,” said Marsha McAlister, first coach of the youth bowling league.
"The most fun thing about bowling is just to hit pins and have fun with your friends too," commented nine-year-old bowler, Isabella Rock.
Each player bowled three games.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.