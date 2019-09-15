Chambers County Sheriff’s Office warns of Social Security phone scam

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a phone scam.
According to the sheriff’s office, there have been complaints of someone calling citizens, identifying themselves as a social worker with Social Security, and requesting personal information. If the information is not given, the caller states an arrest warrant will be issued.
The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office says the call is a scam and not a practice used by Social Security or any other organization. The sheriff’s office is reminding citizens to not provide personal information over the phone.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.