4 people injured in shooting on Elm Street in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Four people were injured in a shooting in LaGrange Saturday night.
According to the LaGrange Police Department, officers responded to the 1400 block of Elm Street at 10:30 p.m. in reference to shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, they located Melva Moore suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder area. Officers were told that Moore was shot while running from the area after hearing gunshots.
Moore was flown to an area hospital for emergency treatment.
Officers were notified there were more victims at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center. Police say Xavier Cofield, was shot in his ankle, James Davis was shot in his back, and Shelby Jenkins suffered from a gunshot wound to the left shoulder.
Police say several other victims suffered minor injuries due to running from the area and spoke to officers on the scene.
The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
