September On Fire!

Tropical disturbance in the central Atlantic hasn't really changed much since yesterdays update. With that said, National Hurricane Center has increased development chances to a HIGH 70% over the next several days. This makes sense with a fairly moist & low shear environment out ahead of the disturbance's path. Most model guidance does show some development. As far as it's long term prospects are concerned, there are no indications of this getting into the Gulf of Mexico. Most likely outcome is it feels a weakness created by Humberto, and becomes a fish storm (out to sea), though the Lesser Antilles & Virgin Islands should continue to monitor. Next name is Imelda.