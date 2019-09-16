Another Sizzling Start to the Week

Rain chances still look next to none, though we may manage a few showers on Wednesday as a “back door” cold front moves in from the northeast into the Valley. This front will bring some passing clouds and drop highs down into the mid-upper 80s and lows comfortably into the 60s Thursday into the weekend. The even drier air coming in behind this front will help put the weather back in more seasonably territory for mid-September, though signs point to another round of above average heat building in again next week.