Chambers County Sheriff’s Office investigates after residents not notified of sex offender living in neighborhood

CHAMBERS, COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an internal investigation after residents in the area were not notified of a sex offender living in the area.
This comes after Valley Police say 29-year-old Corderell St. Georgia broke into a neighbor’s house and allegedly hit her in the head with a hammer and groped her.
According to the Chambers County sex offender registry, St. George was on the registry prior to the incident after being convicted of assault with intent to rape and false imprisonment in 2015. Alabama law states the sheriff’s office is required to tell those in the area if a sex offender moves in.
Chambers County Sheriff Sid Lockhart says St. George moved to Chambers County about two weeks before the incident.
