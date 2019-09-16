GUEST SEGMENT: Sundowners Toastmasters Club of Columbus offers weekly meetings to help with speaking, leadership skills

By Olivia Gunn | September 16, 2019 at 1:14 PM EDT - Updated September 16 at 1:14 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An organization in Columbus is helping people become better speakers and leaders.

The Sundowners Toastmasters Club of Columbus provides a supportive and positive learning experience to help empower members and develop their communication and leadership skills.

The club meets at 6 p.m. every first and third Thursday at Edgewood Presbyterian Building on Macon Road.

David Pope with Sundowners Toastmasters tells what people can gain from attending the meetings and more.

