Hot Again Tuesday; Changes by Mid-Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With Tropical Storm Humberto moving out to sea, drier air is filtering into the Valley. This will make for another hot day Tuesday with mid to upper 90s over the area and the possibility that a few folks see triple digits. Going into Wednesday, some changes will be on tap - a 'backdoor' cold front (one moving in from the east) will pass into the area increasing clouds and bringing enough moisture for us to mention isolated showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Going into the end of the week and start of the weekend, highs will drop back into the 80s and lows will be down in the 60s. It's going to feel great, but this will be short-lived. Highs return to the 90s by the latter part of the weekend and early next week. There are no rain chances beyond Wednesday in our extended planner, so get ready for a long stretch of dry weather in the forecast.