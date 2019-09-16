LaGrange police searching for parents of toddler found wandering near Cameron Crossing

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating the parents or guardians of a toddler.
According to the police department, the toddler, who is believed to be around two-years-old, was found wandering in the street near Cameron Crossing.
A photo of the toddler has been released.
Anyone who recognizes the child or knows his parents or guardians is asked to call 911 or the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.
