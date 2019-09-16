Man pleads guilty, sentenced in crash that killed Carver High baseball coach in 2016

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The man accused of killing a high school baseball coach in a vehicle collision in Columbus pleaded guilty to multiple charges in court Monday morning.
William Cross was charged in the 2016 death of Carver High School baseball coach, David Pollard. As Cross was fleeing police in a stolen car, he struck Pollard at the intersection of Buena Vista Road and Andrews Road.
Cross was sentenced to 25 years in prison for charges of homicide by vehicle, theft by taking (motor vehicle), fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, and leaving the scene of an accident.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.