Phenix City murder of mother of 3 to appear on TV One’s ‘Fatal Attraction’

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s been five years since a pregnant mother of three from Phenix City was strangled to death by her boyfriend.
TV One will retrace how the murder happened and what led up to the tragedy of Caneya Webb in 2013 at Edmond Estates apartments. The story will be featured at 9 p.m. Monday on “Fatal Attraction.”
WTVM covered this story extensively from the crime scene to the courtroom where Curtis Newsome was convicted of Webb’s murder. News Leader 9’s Roslyn Giles will also be featured on the show to give a reporter’s perspective of the case.
Watch the preview to the “Fatal Attraction” episode below.
