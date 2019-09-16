Upgrades to traffic signals underway on Interstate 85 in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Construction work may cause delays for drivers in Opelika this week.
Construction crews with the Alabama Department of Transportation will be working on traffic signal upgrades in the high traffic area of Interstate 85.
One of the traffic lights is at the intersection of Highway 431 and Fox Run Avenue.
The other traffic signal is at the onramp of Interstate 85 northbound.
Drivers can expect delays and possible road closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday.
