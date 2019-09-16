Waitr announces expansion to LaGrange, Ga.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - An on-demand restaurant delivery service announced it will expand to LaGrange, Georgia.
Waitr will make its debut in LaGrange on Thursday, Sept. 19.
According to Waitr, it’s success in Columbus prompted the decision to expand to LaGrange. Waitr currently has more than 100 restaurant partners in Columbus, which is up from 25 when it first debuted in 2018.
The Waitr app is also available in Auburn and Opelika, Alabama.
“We’re very proud to be a part of this community and thrilled that Waitr has become a fixture in so much of the Columbus area,” said Whitney Savoie, Market Development Director for Waitr. “From our initial launch in 2018 in the area to this week in LaGrange, customers and businesses alike see Waitr as their choice for on-demand food ordering and delivery.”
Several LaGrange-area restaurants have partnered with Waitr, including Dirt Roads Café, Jim Bob’s, Dixie Donuts, Granger’s Hot Wings & BBQ, Momma Goldberg’s Deli, and many more.
Waitr is hosting a launch party at Hog Heaven in LaGrange to celebrate its debut on Thursday, Sept. 19 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The party is free to the public and attendees can expect tasty appetizers, cold drinks, and swag items to take home with them.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.