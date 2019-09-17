Ch-Ch-Ch-Changes...

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After another day with triple digits in some spots, Wednesday will be a day of transition as a cold front moves into the Valley. This front will be moving in from the east - sometimes called a 'backdoor cold front - and will increase clouds through the day. Highs will still be well into the 90s, but a slight chance of a shower or storm may help to cool us down. If you don't get wet on Wednesday, there doesn't appear to be any chance of rain in the forecast through at least the middle of next week. Highs will drop off in a dramatic way for Thursday through Saturday with highs in the middle 80s and lows well down in the 60s. We will see the 90s make a return for Sunday and into early next week but rain chances will still be near zero.