Columbus police searching for 2 missing teens, 1 missing woman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in Columbus are on the search for three young women who have been reported missing.
15-year-old Breanna Dowding is listed as critically missing and police believe she could be with 16-year-old Jasmin Bahema, who is listed as a runaway.
Dowding is mentally diminished and was last seen wearing a pink and black hoodies with black tights and pink and green socks with pink flip-flops. She is 5′6″ and approximately 120 pounds.
Bahema was last seen wearing a black and white button-up shirt, black jeans, and black, white and red shoes. She is 5′1″ and approximately 185 pounds.
Both Dowding and Bahema were last seen in the area of 6th Ave. on Sept. 16.
26-year-old Candace Jones is also listed as critically missing by Columbus police.
Jones went missing near Reese Rd. on Sept. 17. Police say she could have suicidal thoughts.
Her clothing description is unknown, but she is 5′2″ and approximately 119 pounds.
Police have not connected Jones’ disappearance to that of Dowding and Bahema.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of these missing people is asked to contact the CPD Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.