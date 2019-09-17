GUEST SEGMENT: PCR discusses helping yourself avoid diabetes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More than 30 million Americans live with diabetes and a large percentage of them do not even know it.
Ann Blair, the Diabetes Program Manager for Piedmont Columbus Regional, says 84 million Americans have pre-diabetes.
Annually, diabetes costs $200 billion nationwide through both direct costs, like medication, hospitalization and management tools, and indirect costs, such as loss of productivity and missing days of work.
Type 2 diabetes is the most common and Blair says that some risk factors for that include genetics, physical inactivity, and being overweight.
To combat getting diabetes, Blair says you should strive for good nutrition, but steer clear of diets that tell what to and what not to do. Oftentimes, she says, these types of diets telling us what we cannot have just make us want them more.
Instead of diets, she recommends meal planning to make sure you are getting the necessary nutrition.
Other ways to help yourself stay away from diabetes include increased physical activity and working with your healthcare team.
