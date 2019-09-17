Japanese students spend time in the Fountain City as part of exchange program

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Exchange students from Kiryu, Japan are making a long trip to Columbus as part of a partnership between the city of Kiryu and the Muscogee County School District.
Students received a tour of Columbus and got to check out the city’s historical sites and schools.
The kids say, however, that their favorite part of their trip so far has been visiting Walmart.
Richards Middle School and Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts are hosting the students during their trip.
They got to the Fountain City on Saturday, Sept. 14 and will head back home on Wednesday, Sept. 18.
