MCSD considers smartphone app to allow students and teachers to report bullying or threat of violence

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - You may want to make sure your children’s smartphones are charged when they head to school in the near future because the Muscogee County School District is exploring a new way to report bullying or threats in the classroom for students to stay safe.
This new way of reporting would be through a student, teacher or faculty member’s smartphone. The idea was discussed briefly at the Muscogee County School Board meeting Monday evening.
“It would be a new platform for our students, our community and our parents to be able to report certain types of events or instances to our law enforcement agencies as well as to student services,” says Tracy Fox with MCSD Risk Management.
Fox gave a brief presentation on what is called the Safe School Alert System App. It would be a smartphone application that students, teachers and faculty could use to create tickets to report bullying, harassment or any threat of violence.
“Safe Schools does provide training modules as well as letters to the parents,” Fox explained to board members.
The idea is still under consideration and has to go through the proper channels before anything is implemented.
The next step is to present the idea to principals and from there, it will be brought up in a future school board meeting.
“We will work with our Communications Director so we can roll it out and advertise it to our staff and our parents,” says Fox.
If it is something that is approved, it may be a more productive reason for you to see students on their phones in the classroom.
