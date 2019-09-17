Police departments around Alabama respond to death of Tuscaloosa officer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There have now been four police officers shot and killed in the line of duty in Alabama this year.
Late Monday night, Tuscaloosa officer Dornell Cousette, 40, was killed while attempting to serve a warrant in the western part of the city.
Governor Kay Ivey, and other police departments and sheriff’s offices around our state are reacting and posting to social media to honor Cousette’s end of watch.
Officer Cousette had a fiancee and two children.
Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday issued the following statement regarding the shooting death of Dornell Cousette, a 13-year veteran of the Tuscaloosa Police Department.
Monday evening, I was devastated to learn of the news that Alabama lost our fourth law enforcement officer to a senseless act of violence this year. Two beautiful children lost their father. A soon-to-be bride lost her fiancé. The Tuscaloosa community lost a protector and 13-year veteran to the force. Truly, Alabama has lost one of her heroes, Dornell Cousette.
We cannot take for granted the tremendous sacrifices our men and women in law enforcement make each and every day in order to keep us safe. Because of Officer Cousette’s brave call to action, the felon he pursued now remains in custody. Officer Cousette laid down his life in service to the people of Tuscaloosa.
Our deepest prayers remain with Officer Cousette’s two children, his fiancé, the Tuscaloosa Police Department, the city of Tuscaloosa and all of our brave men and women who put their lives on the line to ensure the protection of our communities. The ultimate sacrifice of Officer Dornell Cousette will never be forgotten.
The governor has issued a statewide directive to fly flags at half-staff on the day of interment to honor the fallen hero.
United States Attorney Jay E. Town also issued a statement on Cousette’s death:
Tuscaloosa PD Investigator Dornell Cousette’s end of watch has come too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, fiancé, children, and fellow officers. This is yet another heartbreaking reminder of the dangers our brave men and women of the badge face daily.
According to the Officer Down Memorial page, the other three officers who were shot and killed are:
- Officer William Ray Buechner, Jr., Auburn Police Department (End of Watch: May 19)
- Officer Sean Paul Tuder, Mobile Police Department (End of Watch: January 20)
- Sgt. WyTasha Lamar Carter, Birmingham Police Department (End of Watch: January 13)
The FBI has been keeping track of these shooting. According to their database, 14 officers have been killed in the line of duty this year.
