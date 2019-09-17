Russell County Schools says shooting threat not credible, parents still concerned

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - East Alabama parents are upset after getting word through social media of a student allegedly threatening to shoot up Russell County Middle school.
The school district, responding to the uproar through a Facebook post, said talk of a threat planned against the school for next week is not credible.
“Before school started, instead of having the sex talk, I’m having the gun talk,” said Kayla Johnson, the mother of a student at Russell County Middle.
She said she’s heartbroken she had to have this gun talk and even more heartbroken now after hearing Russell County school leaders were looking into an actual threat.
“This is my everything, so sending him to school when there’s things like this going on, is not okay,” she said.
Jeremy Moulder, whose son also attends Russell County Middle School, said his son heard about a threat of gun violence during school Thursday.
“He came home from school, said there was a kid that came up to him and was talking about shooting up the school," Moulder said. "As terrified as he was, I knew it wasn’t a joke, and it was rather alarming.”
The Russell County School District, posting to Facebook Monday, said it was aware of a social media post referencing a possible shooting, but added, “Our Safety Director and School Resource Officers have investigated the matter and identified students attached to the threat. Administration is in collaboration with the Russell County Sheriff Department. At this time, there is no indication that the threat is creditable.” Although it’s likely the district meant to type, “credible”.
Despite the social media post intended to address concerns, some parents said they are still worried.
“It’s pretty scary," Johnson’s son, Preston, said. "I don’t want to go to school on the 23rd. Not at all.”
Moulder said he has a plan for Sept. 23, the date the alleged shooting was supposed to happen.
"Next Monday regardless of what happens, my son won't be in school because I won't take the chance of it."
Johnson agreed.
“There’s a problem. There’s a threat. It should be taken seriously," she said. "And I’m not going to let someone else tell me that my son’s life should be risked.”
Johnson’s son said he’s just sad this is all happening so close to home.
“I’ve heard about a lot of things crazy going on,” he said. “It almost feels normal, and I don’t think that’s okay.”
News Leader 9 did reach out to the Russell County Superintendent and Board of Education for comment, as well as the Russell County Sheriff, but didn’t hear back.
