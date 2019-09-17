Temperatures Nearing 100 Before the Fall Cooldown

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Blazing heat refuses to let up for Tuesday as high temperatures approach the 100 degree mark across the Valley this afternoon. Though Hurricane Humberto is far away from us, churning off the East Coast, we remain on the very dry west side of the circulation, and even drier air is in the cards for later this week.
On Wednesday, a “back door” cold front will sweep across the Southeast, bringing in a comfortable, more September-like air mass behind it across the Valley. Finally, we will see a reprieve from the heat with temperatures in the more seasonable territory: highs in the 80s and lows widespread in the 60s. Par for the course, that “fall feeling” won’t last forever – heat will build back in early next week pushing us back into the 90s again. But if you were hoping for a little rain for your lawns, hard pressed to find decent rain chances in the days ahead. Apart from a 20% chance of rain when the front comes through tomorrow, every other day in the extended forecast looks bone dry.
