Temperatures Nearing 100 Before the Fall Cooldown

On Wednesday, a “back door” cold front will sweep across the Southeast, bringing in a comfortable, more September-like air mass behind it across the Valley. Finally, we will see a reprieve from the heat with temperatures in the more seasonable territory: highs in the 80s and lows widespread in the 60s. Par for the course, that “fall feeling” won’t last forever – heat will build back in early next week pushing us back into the 90s again. But if you were hoping for a little rain for your lawns, hard pressed to find decent rain chances in the days ahead. Apart from a 20% chance of rain when the front comes through tomorrow, every other day in the extended forecast looks bone dry.