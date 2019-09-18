Chambers Co. on course for highest number of drug arrests in a year after large bust

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - After a big drug bust in Chambers County, investigators and agents say drugs have been a growing problem in the county for the past two years.
According to the Chambers County Drug Task Force, over the past two to three years, the county has went from 3 to 400 charges per year to last year, over 600. At this point of the year in 2019, they’re already at 700 charges.
“In this case, it just shows there’s a bigger drug problem,” says Commander Stacy Shirey with the Chambers County Drug Task Force.
“It could be my grandchildren that they’re selling to. It could be my daughter or their friends. I don’t want that to happen,” explains Chambers County native Kimberly Jackson.
Jackson says she has lived in Chambers County all her life. She says she hates to the see the increase of drug activity and arrests in her home town.
“People are getting tired of it. We want something done about it and the only way to do that is to get out there and make it happen,” says Michael Caldwell, another Chambers County native.
Shirey says it’s a growing problem that they’re fighting in the community every day. He says over the past two months, there have been 9 search warrants executed that have led to 54 arrests with 155 charges to be processed.
“I’ve worked here for around 10 years. There has been an increase recently,” says Shirey.
He says the number has grown exponentially.
“It’s ridiculous the amount of hours they work. With the number of arrests that we make with five guys, it’s a lot. It really pushes us to the limit,” explains Shirey.
It’s something the community notices and hopes will change things in their home-town of Chambers County.
“They’re working non-stop and you’re hearing of the busts all the time. So, you know they’re doing what they need to do. It’s just going to take some time to get it off the streets,” says Jackson.
“I’m just glad to see something being done about it. Nothing is going to change if nothing is done,” says Caldwell.
This year, the county is on course to have the most busts in the past five years.
